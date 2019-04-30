Driver arrested in street racing crash that injured 2

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have charged a juvenile male driver in relation to a crash that left two injured.
Police responded to a crash at 9 a.m. April 18 in the 5500 block of Courthouse Road.
A Scion TC was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it lost control, crossed the median and was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling south. A Nissan Versa that was also traveling south then struck the Malibu.
The drivers of the Scion and Malibu were transported to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed the driver of the Scion, a 17-year-old male, was racing another vehicle prior to the crash. The other vehicle in the race is described as a small, white vehicle with blue racing stripes. It did not stop at the scene of the crash.
On Tuesday, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with reckless driving - racing, racing - causing injury to another person and driving without a license.
He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Home.
The crash remains under investigation, and police are seeking the second racing vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
