Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall coming to NBC12 fall 2019

Weekdays at 12 Noon, Judge Jerry will feature the one and only Jerry Springer presiding over court cases. Developed and produced by veterans of the court genre (from Judge Judy to Divorce Court), they will capitalize on Jerry’s legal background as attorney, legal advisor and Mayor of Cincinnati while tapping into his high-profile experience of hosting the long-running syndicated show (which will continue to air on WUPV CW Richmond at 9am and 2pm every weekday.) Each half-hour episode will feature at least two cases. The cases and litigants are real and will draw from cases nationwide.