Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall coming to NBC12 fall 2019

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - WWBT NBC12 and WUPV CW Richmond are pleased to offer several new syndicated shows to our viewers in the Richmond, Virginia market.
Premiering Monday, September 9 at 2:00pm on WWBT NBC12, it’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, starring the multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist. In her new daytime talk show, Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It's like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet. The show will be executive produced by Alex Duda, a five-time Emmy winner who also produced Emmy-winning shows Steve Harvey and The Tyra Banks Show.
Following Kelly at 3:00pm is Tamron Hall, featuring the award-winning journalist who served as co-anchor of the third hour of NBC News’ TODAY and anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. Recently she has hosted Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall since September 2013. The show will include in-depth stories and lifestyle segments. Bill Geddie, the co-creator of ABC’s The View and producer, writer, and director of “The Barbara Walters Specials”, will serve as executive producer of Tamron.
The Wendy Williams Show will now exclusively air on WUPV CW Richmond this fall, still airing live on most weekdays at 10am. This fall will mark the 11th season of Wendy, which will continue to feature her popular “Hot Topics” segment, features, and celebrity interviews.
Joining WUPV CW Richmond’s lineup are two new court shows, Judge Jerry and Protection Court.
The Dr. Oz Show, airing weekdays at 11:00am on WUPV CW Richmond beginning September 2, is hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, an accredited health expert, best-selling author, and world-renowned cardiac surgeon. The Dr. Oz Show is an informative hour that offers audiences the opportunity to learn about a wide range of health and wellness topics. Tackling the balance of mind, body, and spirit, Dr. Oz calls on specialists from a variety of disciplines for expert advice on how viewers can be their best selves.
Weekdays at 12 Noon, Judge Jerry will feature the one and only Jerry Springer presiding over court cases. Developed and produced by veterans of the court genre (from Judge Judy to Divorce Court), they will capitalize on Jerry’s legal background as attorney, legal advisor and Mayor of Cincinnati while tapping into his high-profile experience of hosting the long-running syndicated show (which will continue to air on WUPV CW Richmond at 9am and 2pm every weekday.) Each half-hour episode will feature at least two cases. The cases and litigants are real and will draw from cases nationwide.
Preceding Judge Jerry at 11:00am on WUPV CW Richmond is Protection Court. This unique court show features real cases involving domestic disputes and restraining orders as heard by Judge Carroll J. Kelly, the administrative judge of the Miami-Dade (Florida) Courts’ Domestic Violence Division. Judge Kelly hears over 80 cases a week at one of the largest courts in the nation.
Moving to weeknights at 10pm on WUPV CW Richmond is the popular sitcom Mike & Molly. The series starred Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy as a couple who met at an Overeaters Anonymous group and fall in love. The series aired for six seasons as part of CBS’ popular Monday night comedy lineup from 2010 – 2016. Melissa McCarthy earned Emmy and People’s Choice Awards for her performances on Mike & Molly and went on to star in several successful films including Bridesmaids, Identity Thief, The Heat, Tammy, The Boss, and the 2016 all-female reboot of Ghostbusters.
Airing weekends on WUPV CW Richmond and WWBT NBC12 is the new weekly news program Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren. Gray’s Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, will host and moderate the program from Washington, DC.
The new weekend political show will focus on how policy actions, political decisions, and national events impact local communities across the country through a mix of substantive interviews of newsmakers, roundtable discussions, and both on-the-ground and investigative reports from local stations outside the beltway. The show will tap a broad bench of Gray Television journalists from newsrooms across the country, including the award-winning team of Investigate TV. Ms. Van Susteren is bringing her no-nonsense approach from cable news to broadcast television.
Full Court Press will air Sundays at 10:30am on WUPV CW Richmond, and on WWBT NBC12 Sundays at 12:00pm (except when NBC presents national sports programming at that time).
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.