World-famous borzoi, an Instagram star, lives in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Next time you’re scrolling through Instagram, you might see a pup from right here in Richmond and you’ll notice she has quite a few followers.
She’s easy to recognize because of her unique breed. Eris is a Borzoi, which is a type of sight hound. They typically look like long-haired greyhounds.
Eris is only 10 months old and, at 80 pounds, she’s still growing.
“They were originally breeding for show, but her overbite is a little fierce, and she is not a show dog,” Lily Kamburian, Eris’ owner, said.
Her “unique” features may not make for the typical Instagram model, but in the dog world, she attracts a lot of attention. In less than a year, Eris has racked up more than 50,000 followers.
Part of it has to do with Instagram featuring Eris on its page.
"Instagram featured her on the main page, and she just, like, exploded. It was very strange,” Kamburian said.
The picture was liked more than 1 million times and seen all across the world.
“She’s gotten messages from someone in France, a couple people from Germany, someone from Canada,” Kamburian said. “We wanted to have a place to just document, like, her growing up, and keep a favorite picture of ours each day we have her.”
And now the whole world gets to watch too.
