RACC asking for donations for yard sale

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control will hold a yard sale June 15 and is asking for items to be donated.
Any items, including furniture, bedding, clothes and electronics, are welcome to be dropped off at RACC during business hours.
The yard sale is scheduled for June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seventh Street Christian Church at 4101 Grove Avenue in Richmond. For a $10 donation, the sale can be “pre-shopped” June 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All donations are tax deductible.
For additional drop-off times, email raccyardsale@gmail.com.
