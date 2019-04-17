Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication set for June 22

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will co-host the official dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m.
The dedication will take place on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) at 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The service will include remarks from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other local and state elected officials. There will also be a ceremonial sign unveiling.
“This summer we officially honor one of Richmond’s native sons and humanitarians as we are telling the stories of ALL of RVA’s people,” said Mayor Stoney. “Arthur Ashe is a true champion, and this recognition is well-deserved as he took what he learned growing up in our neighborhoods and used those experiences to make the world a better place.”
The event also coincides with the opening of the VHMC groundbreaking exhibition, Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality.
The exhibit traces the ways in which black people have profoundly shaped the course of American history and the nature of American democracy through their fight for freedom, equality and justice.
Determined features dozens of artifacts that tell the compelling stories of a selection of remarkable Virginians, including Arthur Ashe, Jr.
In addition, the City of Richmond will be hosting an Arthur Ashe Boulevard Community Celebration starting at 1 p.m. at the Arthur Ashe Center.
The community celebration will be open to the public and will include tennis clinics, musical guests, food trucks and more.
Below is a full schedule of events:
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Social Justice Forum, Thursday, June 20, 7-9 p.m., Virginia Museum of Fine Arts – Learn about social justice and find out how it was part of Arthur Ashe’s legacy.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tennis Under the Lights Event & Movies at the Park, Friday, June 21, 6-9 p.m., Byrd Park – Join local tennis organizations in celebration of Ashe’s sport; stick around for an evening of movies and other festivities.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Kick-off Celebration & Bowling Party, Friday, June 21, 7 p.m. to midnight, River City Roll – Enjoy kids and family bowling night (7-9 p.m.) as well as live music (9 p.m. to midnight) at this Scott’s Addition bowling alley along Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Donations suggested.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Unveiling Ceremony & Exhibition Opening, Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Virginia Museum of History & Culture – Join us as we make history with the City of Richmond; city, state, and national dignitaries will officially unveil the re-named Boulevard.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard Community Celebration, Saturday, June 22, 1-5 p.m., Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center – Celebrate with the community and participate in sponsored tennis clinics for kids and adults.
- Arthur Ashe Boulevard After-Party, Saturday, June 22, 8-11 p.m., The Graduate Richmond: the official Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration host – Cap off three days of excitement around Arthur Ashe and the City of Richmond.
