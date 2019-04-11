Chesterfield police searching for man missing since 2016

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in 2016.
Anthony Berrios, 24, of Chesterfield, was last seen at his residence in the 21100 block of Warrior Drive in Chesterfield, at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2016.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and a light complexion. He was last seen with an ankle brace, and using crutches.
Police say Berrios has ties to the Bronx, New York, area.
Police continue to investigate his disappearance, with no further leads at the moment.
Anyone with information on Berrios’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
