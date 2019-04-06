Man found guilty of assaulting deputy in shooting at Louisa cemetery

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A 22-year-old man was found guilty of assaulting a deputy during officer-involved shooting at a Louisa County cemetery.
Michael T. Rowe, of Louisa, was convicted of felony assault of a police officer.
Around 8:36 a.m. on April 6, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he was suicidal and gave his location.
A deputy responded to Hillcrest Cemetery where he found a man with a firearm and knife.
Rowe told the deputy he was upset about his court problems involving family members.
The deputy tried to use Crisis Intervention Team Training to calm Rowe down, but after that did not work, Rowe charged the deputy with the weapons and the deputy was forced to shoot.
Officials said the deputy immediately called for rescue and administered first aid to the man.
Rowe was taken to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. The deputy was not injured during the incident.
“It is sad some people facing mental health problems choose to use police as their weapon of choice. They are so consumed with trauma they don’t think of the psychological impact thrust on officers and their families. I have seen the emotional scars on officers and it is simply too much. We hope those facing mental health issues or their family members will reach out for professional help instead of grabbing a weapon and calling law enforcement,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said on the conviction.
VSP said it has obtained the deputy’s body camera and the 911 recording.
Rowe is set to be sentenced on Oct. 21 and faces up to five years in prison.
