Arrest made in double shooting that injured 5-year-old girl

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a 5-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Byron Street on Thursday afternoon for a reported shooting, and were also working an active scene at a shopping center of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Police say someone drove the girl to the Oak Hill Shopping Center for help. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that at the time were considered life-threatening.
An adult male was found shot on Byron Street and is expected to be OK.
Derick Lamond Walton, Jr. was found as a suspect in the shooting.
Walton was indicted on Wednesday for aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting from a vehicle.
“A crime like this is a crime against the whole community," said Henrico Police Lt. Brian Wilson. "We all need to come together and do our best to figure out who did it and get them into custody so they can’t do it again.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
(Note: Henrico police updated the girl’s age on Friday morning.)
