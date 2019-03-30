Chesterfield police investigating after person shot in leg

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Sherbourne Road around 10 p.m. on Friday for the report of gunshots.
Officers found a person outside a residence with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Surveillance cameras captured the images of two suspects. Police have not provided identities or descriptions of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
