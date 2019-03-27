Woman sentenced to 2 years for defrauding Hopewell of $480K

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond woman was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding the City of Hopewell of money intended for at-risk school children.
Jamillah Karriem, 45, worked for the City of Hopewell as Comprehensive Services Act coordinator, which put her in charge of contracts to service providers that were funded by state money, according to court documents.
A federal court press release said Karriem directed a friend to create a business called A World of Possibilities that purported to provide counseling and mentoring services to students, which she then contracted with and billed the City of Hopewell for more than $480,000 from 2011 to 2015 for services that were never provided.
The money was split between Karriem and a co-conspirator.
According to the release, Karriem also filed fraudulent tax returns from 2012 to 2015, under-reporting her personal income each year. The total tax loss amounted to at least $133,602.
Karriem pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and making a false tax return. She faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
