VCU campus-wide tobacco ban approved

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University has approved a campus-wide smoke- and tobacco-free policy. It will go into effect July 1.
Under the policy, all tobacco products are banned at the university in an effort to reduce tobacco use, tobacco-related fire hazards and litter and promote a safe and healthy campus environment.
“VCU is committed to eliminating known health hazards and promoting healthy habits among students, patients, faculty and staff,” said Thomas Briggs, assistant vice president for safety and risk management.
Details of the policy can be found on VCU’s website.
The university said the proposal is intended to “provide a safe and healthy working and learning environment for faculty, students, staff and visitors” on the VCU campus.
Among the issues the university attributed to smoking are preventable death, littering and fire hazards.
Products approved by the FDA for use in treating nicotine or tobacco dependence would still be allowed.
VCU will begin implementing the policy during the summer into the academic year by postings signs on university property, holding educational activities and expanding smoke cessation resources.
