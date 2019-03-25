Grand jury to hear charges against bus driver in deadly I-95 bus crash

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A grand jury will hear charges of involuntary manslaughter against the driver of a bus involved in a deadly crash on I-95.
Yui Man Chow, 40, of Staten Island, NY, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter after two people died in the incident on northbound I-95 near Crater Road.
Chow is out of jail on bond.
The grand jury will convene July 16.
Virginia State Police said the bus, operated by Tao’s Travel Inc., had 57 people on board - 56 passengers and the driver - when it crashed just before 5:30 a.m. March 19. The driver was attempting to take the exit ramp and ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Janetta Cumberbatch, 81, of Jamaica, New York, and Su Feng Xu, 37, a Chinese national, died in the crash.
The bus route began in Orlando, Florida and was headed to New York.
Police said speed is considered a causative factor in the crash based on the preliminary investigation, however they continue to look at all aspects, including weather.
Online records from the U.S. Department of Transportation show that Tao’s Travel Inc. is based in Middleton, Massachusetts. It has been in business for six years as of March 18.
The company has four vehicles with eight drivers and has had no major crashes.
In the past two years, the company has had minor violations, such as “no or defective bus emergency exit windows,” “improper Exhaust-bus (diesel),” “inspection, repair and maintenance of parts and accessories” and one “oil and/or gas leak," according to USDOT information.
Chow will be back in court on June 17 for a preliminary hearing.
