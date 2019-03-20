‘It’s a place where I get to love him’: St. Jude helps 4-year-old cancer patient free of charge

MEMPHIS, TN (WWBT) - Treatments invented at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent.
One of those children depending on highly-qualified doctors to get world-class care for free is 4-year-old Abraham Talavera.
“He’s funny, he’s wild, your typical boy. He loves super heroes, ninja turtles, paw patrol he really likes coloring, puzzles, he’s a lot of fun to be around," his mom Andrea said.
Abraham has a smile that could light up a room, even in the darkest of circumstances.
Roughly two years ago, during his little sister's birthday party, Abraham’s health took a turn.
“One of his eyes just turned inward for the day,” said Andrea. "We ended up going to the eye doctor and the regular doctor, and they said it seemed completely fine.”
And the issues continued.
“He would wake up in the morning, and he would say his head hurts really bad and he would throw up," said Andrea.
That’s when Abraham went to the doctor for the second time.
"They said it might have been the flu.”
Then a third time.
"They said it was a sinus infection.”
By the fourth appointment, Andrea was frustrated,
"It seemed like everything we were telling them was being so minimized, like he’s fine.”
But she eventually got answers.
“We got referred to a neurologist in Omaha; he looked at him for less than 5 minutes, and he said he’s got a mass in his brain," said Andrea. "I felt guilty because I knew something was wrong.”
Abraham was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He would have emergency surgery in Omaha, and then Andrea would have to figure out where her son would go for treatment.
She says no one gave her a direct answer on the best place to go, so she took matters into her own hands.
“I went on St. Jude’s website, and I called the brain tumor coordinator - talked to her, and she said, ‘if it’s “Medulloblastoma” we’ll take him,'” said Andrea. "That’s what led me to St. Jude. Getting here was the first time I felt comfortable, I felt safe, I felt like we were in the right place since the day we arrived here.”
Abraham has gone through weeks of radiation, chemotherapy, surgeries and blood work. But at St. Jude, a kid can still be a kid.
“A lot of days, when they’re having a rough day, the ladies of St. Jude will hold crafts almost weekly and that’s his favorite, his favorite thing,” said Andrea. "He’s met a whole bunch of friends here, they have activities, and the kids are always having fun, and to have other parents to connect with is huge.”
Abraham is on the road to recovery, and his last round of chemotherapy is scheduled. Then, he’ll head home.
For any parent who has the smallest inclination that something might be wrong with their child, Andrea Talavera says trust your instincts.
“Keep pushing, keep asking questions until you get answers," she said. "As a mom, you know these kids more than anybody else.”
St. Jude Founder Danny Thomas believed that no child should die in the dawn of life.
As the sun rises each and every day over the incredible facility, St. Jude will continue to give kids like Abraham the treatment they desperately need, free of charge.
For the Talavera family, words can’t express how much that means to them and countless other families.
“It’s a place where I get to love him, our whole family gets to love him as a whole. You can feel it from the doctors. Every single person that comes in contact with him, you can tell they really care.”
