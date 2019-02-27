Time running out to get tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home

"No child should die in the dawn of life" First St. Jude Dream Home Ticket Sell-A-Thon is Wednesday
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 13, 2018 at 5:35 PM EST - Updated May 29 at 10:10 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house.

Open houses began in May and continue on weekends through June 9.

Reserve your $100 ticket by calling 1-800-391-2433 before the drawing on June 13.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 2, giving those interested in the Dream Home a chance to check out the 3,625-square-foot home.

Stylecraft Homes showed off time-lapse videos of the Dream Home project as the walls went up on the new home:

You can also take a virtual tour of the home:

The house is located in the Moseley area in Cambria Cove and is valued at $478,500.

The home features:

  • About 3,625 square feet in space
  • 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a second floor loft
  • Designer kitchen with quartz countertops
  • Finished basement with game room and theater room

Open houses:

  • May 4-June 9 | Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

A winner will be announced June 13 on NBC12.

Every $100 ticket purchase also provides the chance for secondary prizes valued at $1,000 or more:

  • Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, March 22 are eligible to win a Richmond Sports Fan package valued at $2,500, courtesy of Bon Secours Redskins Training Center (SMG) and the Richmond Squirrels
  • Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, April 19 are eligible to win a $2,500 country concert experience including tickets, VIP access, and autographed memorabilia,, courtesy of K95
  • Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by Wednesday, May 31 are eligible to win a 2019 Ford Escape, courtesy of Richmond Ford
  • Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless courtesy of Brizo®
  • Two night stay at The Omni Homestead Resort courtesy of RVA Home Team brokered by eXp Realty
  • Richmond Raceway Toyota 400 Prize Pack, including FairGround passes
  • Baron Gas Grill & Grill Kit, courtesy of Green Top Hunt & Fish
  • Richmond Dining Package
  • Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Open House, you can register for free to win an exciting prize – more details coming soon!
In 2018, NBC12 gave away a home in Chesterfield County and raised more than $866,000 for St. Jude.

Stylecraft owner Richard Kuhn said the project is rewarding and fosters a good community partnership.

“We had a great year last year, and we’re looking forward to exceeding those numbers this year,” Kuhn said.

