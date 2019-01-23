Police make arrest in one of two Laburnum homicides

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Police have made an arrest in one of two homicides on Laburnum Avenue.
Police responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of N. Laburnum Avenue and the 500 block of N. Laburnum Avenue.
The victim in the 300 block was identified as Roma Harris, a 58-year-old Henrico man. The victim in the 500 block was identified as Ralph Haskins, Jr., 43, of Henrico.
In the death of Harris, police have arrested Frederick Sims-McRae, 25, of Portsmouth. Sims-McRae is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Chesapeake City Jail.
Police do not believe the deaths are related. There has been no arrest in the death of Haskins.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
