2 found not guilty in connection to child neglect

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man and woman were found not guilty on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in connection to child neglect charges out of Henrico.
Sulakchhana Basnet and Avinaya Rana of Henrico were originally charged after a medical emergency resulted in a middle school student’s death in 2018.
The family of four lived on Kingscote Lane near Hunton Park Boulevard.
A neighbor says the girl who died is named Avianca, a Hungary Creek Middle School student who once served as a safety patrol.
