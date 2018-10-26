Man charged in hit-and-run that injured highway worker

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run on Powhite Parkway in 2018.
Richmond police responded to a crash on southbound Powhite Parkway near the tool booth just before 1 a.m. Oct. 26, 2018. A highway worker was struck by what police described as a dark colored sedan and was transported to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.
Travis E. Drennan, 35, of Chesterfield, was arrested Sept. 6, 2019, and was charged with felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.
Police also issued motorists a reminder of Virginia’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to give safe clearance to first responders and highway crews working along the roadway.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the investigator at (804) 646-1709.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.