Angel Tree: Volunteer opportunities

We need your help to make Angel Tree a success! If you want to help the Salvation Army make the holidays brighter for families this year please donate a few hours of your time. Everyone is welcome and there are many ways to help! Volunteer opportunities include: Christmas Center Set-Up, Angel Tree Mall Locations, Christmas Center Distribution to Families, Christmas Center Breakdown. Want to Volunteer? Visit AngelTree.SalvationArmyCentralVA.org.