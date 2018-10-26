Angel Tree: How to adopt a family

Angel Tree is a Christmas tradition for thousands of families in Central Virginia.
For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate. Each Angel represents a real child right here in our community who needs your help.
Please help us help others this holiday season by adopting an Angel. Please look for an Angel Tree at any of these locations in Central Virginia in 2019:
- Stony Point Fashion Park (inside store MediaNoche)
- Short Pump Town Center (upper level between Nordstrom and Dillard’s)
- Chesterfield Towne Center (between H&M and Zales)
- Virginia Center Commons (in front of Burlington)
- Regency Square (near Santa)
- Southpark Mall (near Santa’s Village)
- Wegman’s in Henrico and Midlothian (near customer service)
- Marco’s Pizza
It's so easy to make a huge difference in a child's life! Simply select your special Angel off the tree, shop for your child and then return your unwrapped gifts to the participating mall locations.
For more information about getting involved, click here.