Virginia Department of Forestry wants your acorns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You can buy trees from the Virginia Department of Forestry, but first they have to be grown.
That’s where you can help by collecting acorns and nuts from your property.
The Department of Forestry is asking for the seeds of 12 species of tree that may be growing in your own yard.
Acorns should be sorted by species in a breathable bag and labeled with the tree species and date of collection. The acorns should be stored in a cool place and be delivered to a Department of Forestry office before Oct. 17.
The species requested are black oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, Northern red oak, pin oak, sawtooth oak, Southern red oak, swamp chestnut oak, swamp white oak, white oak and willow oak.
Any questions, including tree identification, should be directed to Joshua McLaughlin at the Augusta Forestry Center at (540) 363-7000.
