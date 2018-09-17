Police looking for 2 potential suspects in ‘life-altering’ assault

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for two people believed to responsible for an assault in September 2018.
Police responded to the parking lot of InTown Suites on Green Spring Road around 11 p.m. Sept. 16, 2018. The victim was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and face that police said were “life-altering.”
Police said a black male and black female seen leaving the area in a red vehicle are possible suspects. No description of them has been released.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.