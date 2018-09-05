Heather Sullivan anchors NBC12 News First at 4 and the Fox News at 10. She also covers political, business and economic news and files the weekly Restaurant Report. Prior to that, Heather anchored NBC12 News Today for seven years. Before joining NBC12, Heather anchored newscasts for stations in Los Angeles, South Carolina, Florida, and Oregon. Her reports have earned two Emmy Awards, a Murrow Award, and several AP Awards.