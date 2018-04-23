Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ tickets to go on sale in Sept. for Richmond shows

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Get ready "Hamilton" fans! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical is coming to Richmond as part of the 2019-2020 Broadway in Richmond series.
Tickets for “Hamilton” go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 and will be available in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 8 a.m. and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on BroadwayInRichmond.com. There will also be a limit of eight tickets person household.
Tickets will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.
Performances will be Nov. 19 - Dec. 8, 2019.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.