Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ tickets to go on sale in Sept. for Richmond shows

'Hamilton' is coming to Richmond!
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 23, 2018 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 3:57 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Get ready "Hamilton" fans! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical is coming to Richmond as part of the 2019-2020 Broadway in Richmond series.

Tickets for “Hamilton” go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 and will be available in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 8 a.m. and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on BroadwayInRichmond.com. There will also be a limit of eight tickets person household.

Tickets will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

Performances will be Nov. 19 - Dec. 8, 2019.

