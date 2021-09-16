Healthcare Pros
Two men hospitalized after double shooting in Petersburg

Officers on scene say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Richmond for treatment.
Petersburg Police are investigating after two men were shot.

Pedestrian killed on I-64
VSP: Pedestrian killed on I-64

Police are investigating after two 6-week-old puppies were stolen from a Highland Park home.
Police: Two 6-week-old puppies stolen from home

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
McAuliffe, Youngkin to face off in first debate

Richmond

About 200 gallons of sewage spills near James River in Richmond

Updated: 12 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
Crews were called around 1:18 p.m. to Tredegar Street for the report of a traffic collision.

Man, woman in critical condition following Fredericksburg shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (540) 373-3122.

Governor’s mansion turns gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 12 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
This is part of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Long-time Chesterfield school bus driver dies

Updated: 13 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield school leaders were chastised during Tuesday night’s meeting for not publicly acknowledging the death of a longtime bus driver.

Owner of Richmond assisted living facility pleads guilty to stealing $800K in residents’ benefits

Updated: 6 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
The former owner of the now-shuttered Jones & Jones assisted living facility in Richmond has pleaded guilty to health care fraud after diverting more than $800,000 in federal and state benefits that were intended to pay for the care of the facility’s vulnerable residents.

New LOVE sign unveiled at Cultural Arts Center

Updated: 9 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
A new LOVE sign has been added at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.
Ribbon-cutting held for new J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico

Updated: 12 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
Students have been in the new building for about a week now.

Henrico police remind community about available resources after two animal cruelty cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Karina Bolster
Henrico Police are reminding people that there is help available if you are struggling to care for your pets. This comes after two shocking cases of animal cruelty in recent weeks.

VHHA says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia jumped 1000% since July

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Henry Graff
Across the commonwealth, there’s a plea from those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic to get a vaccine and to stay out of the emergency room.

Mayor Stoney pushing to curb gun violence after recent shootings involving teens

Updated: 13 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney continues his push to curb gun violence after two separate shootings involving teenagers this week.

Party on the Avenues returns Sept. 26

Updated: 13 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Party on the Avenues is set for Sept. 26.

Two Virginians to perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Adrianna Hargrove
Ten acts are performing in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and a show in Las Vegas!

Hundreds of Chesterfield students in quarantine

Updated: 14 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
Hundreds of Chesterfield County Public Schools students are in quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 since the school year started.

Mechanicsville man charged with having loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport

Updated: 14 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Mechanicsville man has been charged with having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport.

RPS parents voice concerns over lack of hot lunches

Updated: 22 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Parents spoke out at the school board meeting on Sept. 13, saying lunch meals are not hot but bagged instead as well as the quality of the food that is being served.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters celebrates 60 years, in search of mentors

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Jasmine Turner
A mentorship relationship can make a difference in the life of a young person, and the adult donating their time. That is why Big Brothers Big Sisters, is looking for more mentors in Central and Eastern Virginia.

14-year-old girl killed in wrong-way crash on I-95, police say

Updated: 17 hours ago
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County that also sent multiple people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries last week.

The pandemic is still impacting finances

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Rachel DePompa
Even as the pandemic continues, many Americans say they are feeling a little more normal, at least financially.

Positivity rate decreases to 10.5% | Over 4,000 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours

Updated: 20 hours ago
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 818,804 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Juvenile fighting for life following Richmond triple shooting

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT
By NBC12 Newsroom
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

VHHA launches statewide campaign for residents hesitant on getting vaccinated

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Adrianna Hargrove
The campaign will have a 30-second video circulating around social media as well as an audio-only version that will be played at radio stations across Virginia as a public service announcement.

Volunteers build new kid-designed playground at Children’s Museum of Richmond

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Adrianna Hargrove
The project provides a state-of-the-art new playground for hundreds of children to enjoy, including the YWCA Sprout School students who attend daycare in CMoR’s Downtown Museum.

Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

Updated: 19 hours ago
By CNN
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

HPD: Suspect involved in shooting incident found dead

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT
By WHSV Newsroom
Shortly after midnight, HPD says Fitch was located inside his vehicle deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chesterfield school leaders discuss rising COVID cases, school bus drivers issues during board meeting

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT
By NBC12 Newsroom
Chesterfield School loaders met Tuesday night to discuss a rise in COVID-19 cases, hiring school bus drivers and possible new construction on two Chesterfield schools.

Search for three-year-old Augusta County girl continues

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
By Kayla Brooks
The search for a three-year-old Augusta County girl continues, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Associated Press
Nearly 3 million consumers took advantage of a special six-month period to sign up for subsidized health insurance coverage made more affordable by the COVID-19 relief law, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

Virginians to host Afghan refugees via Airbnb.org

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
By Karina Bolster
The philanthropic branch of Airbnb (Airbnb.org) has partnered with homeowners to provide temporary housing for families fleeing the Taliban and coming to the U.S.