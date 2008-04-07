Contact NBC12

Summer Internships at WWBT-TV, NBC12

Channel 12 does summer internships only and we get them through the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. It is an application process. In order to qualify, you must be a rising Junior or Senior in a Virginia college or be a resident of Virginia and be majoring in a related field to broadcasting. Business majors do qualify. If you meet these qualifications, you may contact the Virginia Association of Broadcasters at (434) 977-3716 for an application or you can find it online at www.vabonline.com. The deadline for applying is February 15 of each year.