Contact NBC12 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA

Contact NBC12

WWBT Television
P.O. Box 12
Richmond, VA 23218
804-230-1212


Our offices are located at 5710 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.[Map]
For information about the history of NBC12, click here.
For FAQs about DTV, click here

 

Summer Internships at WWBT-TV, NBC12

Channel 12 does summer internships only and we get them through the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.  It is an application process.  In order to qualify, you must be a rising Junior or Senior in a Virginia college or be a resident of Virginia and be majoring in a related field to broadcasting.  Business majors do qualify.  If you meet these qualifications, you may contact the Virginia Association of Broadcasters at (434) 977-3716 for an application or you can find it online at www.vabonline.com.  The deadline for applying is February 15 of each year.

