Tesla cuts number of stock colors to streamline production - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tesla cuts number of stock colors to streamline production

NEW YORK (AP) - Tesla is dropping two of the seven standard colors it had offered to customers as it tries to streamline production.

In a tweet early Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk said obsidian black and metallic silver will still be available, but at a higher cost.

Tesla fans can still choose as standard colors solid black and "midnight silver metallic," as well as pearl white, deep blue metallic and red.

The company, based in Palo Alto, California, has struggled to vault from a niche maker of expensive electric cars into a mass-market automaker.

There is a waiting list of more than 400,000 people who want to buy a Tesla, and some have been waiting since March 2016, when the company first started taking orders.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Minaj calls dustup with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'

    Minaj calls dustup with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'

    Monday, September 10 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-09-10 22:14:08 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-09-11 11:53:34 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved ...
    Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was "so mortifying and so humiliating.".More >>
    Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was "so mortifying and so humiliating.".More >>

  • Box Office Top 20: 'The Nun' conjures up $53.8 million

    Box Office Top 20: 'The Nun' conjures up $53.8 million

    Monday, September 10 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-09-10 21:14:06 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-09-11 11:53:29 GMT
    (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Taissa Farmiga in a scene from "The Nun."(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Taissa Farmiga in a scene from "The Nun."
    Box Office Top 20: The horror pic "The Nun" scared off the competition and dominated the North American box office, while "Peppermint" moves to second place.More >>
    Box Office Top 20: The horror pic "The Nun" scared off the competition and dominated the North American box office, while "Peppermint" moves to second place.More >>

  • Les Moonves' wife Julie Chen absent from 'The Talk'

    Les Moonves' wife Julie Chen absent from 'The Talk'

    Monday, September 10 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-09-10 22:13:59 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-09-11 11:53:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, left, and his wife Julie Chen arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Chen was absent from her talk CBS show, “The Talk” a day after a new round o...(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, left, and his wife Julie Chen arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Chen was absent from her talk CBS show, “The Talk” a day after a new round o...
    Julie Chen, wife of Les Moonves, is absent from her CBS talk show "The Talk" a day after her husband's departure from the network.More >>
    Julie Chen, wife of Les Moonves, is absent from her CBS talk show "The Talk" a day after her husband's departure from the network.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly