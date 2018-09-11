Trade cease-fire with Trump helps German business optimism

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - A survey shows that optimism among investment professionals about Germany's economy rose in September amid relief over a trade cease-fire between U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union.
The ZEW institute said Tuesday that its index rose to minus 10.6 points from minus 13.7 points in August.
Oliver Rakau, chief German economist at Oxford Economics, said that "market participants' economic expectations continued to be bolstered by the preliminary EU-U.S. trade deal that took U.S. car tariffs off the table for now."
Trump has agreed to hold off on new tariffs on imported cars while U.S. and EU officials negotiate.
The ZEW index is based on surveys of investment analysts about their views of Germany's economy, Europe's largest.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
After years of trying to demolish former President Barack Obama's prized health care law, GOP leaders still lack the votes to succeed.More >>
After years of trying to demolish former President Barack Obama's prized health care law, GOP leaders still lack the votes to succeed.More >>
It's the site where hijackers crashed a commercial airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, after the 40 passengers and crew members learned what was happening and attempted to regain control of the aircraft.More >>
It's the site where hijackers crashed a commercial airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, after the 40 passengers and crew members learned what was happening and attempted to regain control of the aircraft.More >>
'A Star Is Born' mania sweeps over the Toronto international Film Festival, as Bradley Cooper's directorial debutMore >>
'A Star Is Born' mania sweeps over the Toronto international Film Festival, as Bradley Cooper's directorial debutMore >>
Longchamp marks 70 years in business high above the New York skyline with first runway showMore >>
Longchamp marks 70 years in business high above the New York skyline with first runway showMore >>
Red carpet kings Badgley Mischka mark 30 years in business with an ode to Alice in WonderlandMore >>
Red carpet kings Badgley Mischka mark 30 years in business with an ode to Alice in WonderlandMore >>
The edgy design duo The Blonds transform Paris Hilton into Cruella de Vil in Disney collabMore >>
The edgy design duo The Blonds transform Paris Hilton into Cruella de Vil in Disney collabMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is back in campaign mode and he has a message for voters: "If we don't step up, things can get worse."More >>
Former President Barack Obama is back in campaign mode and he has a message for voters: "If we don't step up, things can get worse."More >>
Democrats don't have the votes to block Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But the rowdy, leave-nothing-on-the-table fight during four days of Senate confirmation hearings marked a new stage in the party's resistance to President Donald Trump.More >>
Democrats don't have the votes to block Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But the rowdy, leave-nothing-on-the-table fight during four days of Senate confirmation hearings marked a new stage in the party's resistance to President Donald Trump.More >>
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week partyMore >>
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week partyMore >>
Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" and an active off-screen life that included relationships with Loni Anderson and Sally Field, has died at age 82More >>
Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" and an active off-screen life that included relationships with Loni Anderson and Sally Field, has died at age 82More >>
Officials say California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire seasonMore >>
Officials say California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire seasonMore >>
Marriott, Hilton, other major hotels will give panic buttons to US staff by 2020More >>
Marriott, Hilton, other major hotels will give panic buttons to US staff by 2020More >>