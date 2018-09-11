NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 11

Did you know NBC12 News is streaming 24/7? Click here to check it out, and to watch all of our newscasts live every day.
Here's a look at the top headlines as you head out the door this morning:
TRACKING FLORENCE:
- Hurricane Florence has maintained Category 4 strength overnight and continues to move closer to the east coast.
Never Forget
- Tuesday marks 17 years since Sept. 11, 2001.
Tracking Florence:
- Hurricane Florence continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean. There's a trend in the models to suppress the storm to the south. That would mean Virginia would get spared the worst, while NC gets hit harder. Please continue to prepare!! This is a large storm and is still 2+ days away from the coast. The track will continue to shift.
- State officials are making preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence, and that includes issuing evacuations for certain coastal parts of Virginia.
- It's Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance in honor of the nearly 3,000 people killed during terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Say What?
What's Happening in Sports?
- The game must go on! So, high schools around the region have changed their football games to be played ahead of Hurricane Florance's expected arrival.
Adoptable Animal(s)
Final Thought:
"The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today." -H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
