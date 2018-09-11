Asian stocks mixed as investors await US tariff hike - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Asian stocks mixed as investors await US tariff hike

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors play cards near an electronic display showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors play cards near an electronic display showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new...
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors use computer terminals as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new U.S. t... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors use computer terminals as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new U.S. t...
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). A Chinese investor walks past an electronic display at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new U.S. tariff hike in a tr... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). A Chinese investor walks past an electronic display at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new U.S. tariff hike in a tr...
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new U.S. tariff hike in a trade battle wi... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new U.S. tariff hike in a trade battle wi...

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) - Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street's gains as investors waited for a new U.S. tariff hike in a trade battle with China.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 2,676.57 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.2 percent to 22,632.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 6 points at 26,606.92 and Seoul's Kospi lost 0.2 percent to 2,285.96. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.6 percent to 6,177.80 and India's Sensex shed 0.1 percent to 37,866.64. New Zealand gained and Taiwan and Southeast Asian markets retreated.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks broke a four-day losing streak as industrial companies and retailers rose. Technology companies recovered some of last week's losses. Nike, Home Depot and Walmart all climbed. Microsoft and other technology companies rose, but Apple fell after saying more U.S. tariff hikes could push it to raise prices. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.2 percent to 2,877.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2 percent to 25,857.07. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 percent to 7,924.16.

TRADE TENSIONS: The Trump administration is due to announce a decision shortly on whether to go ahead with 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing's technology policy. The two sides already have raised duties on $50 billion of each other's goods. Trump said Friday that he was considering extending penalties to extending penalties to nearly all Chinese imports to the United States by raising duties on an additional $267 billion of goods.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Wall Street balanced the tech gloom against the fresh focus on tax cuts on Monday yielding mixed returns," Jinyi Pan of IG said in a report. "The protracted expectation for more bad news to set in with the looming tariffs remains the most important factor weighing on markets currently."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 5 cents to $67.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost 21 cents on Monday to close at $67.54. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 14 cents to $77.51 in London. It rose 54 cents the previous session to $77.37.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 111.36 yen from Monday's 111.12 yen. The euro edged down to $1.1590 from $1.1595.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Minaj calls dustup with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'

    Minaj calls dustup with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'

    Monday, September 10 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-09-10 22:14:08 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 3:11 AM EDT2018-09-11 07:11:40 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved ...
    Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was "so mortifying and so humiliating.".More >>
    Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was "so mortifying and so humiliating.".More >>

  • Box Office Top 20: 'The Nun' conjures up $53.8 million

    Box Office Top 20: 'The Nun' conjures up $53.8 million

    Monday, September 10 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-09-10 21:14:06 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-09-11 05:07:46 GMT
    (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Taissa Farmiga in a scene from "The Nun."(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Taissa Farmiga in a scene from "The Nun."
    Box Office Top 20: The horror pic "The Nun" scared off the competition and dominated the North American box office, while "Peppermint" moves to second place.More >>
    Box Office Top 20: The horror pic "The Nun" scared off the competition and dominated the North American box office, while "Peppermint" moves to second place.More >>

  • Les Moonves' wife Julie Chen absent from 'The Talk'

    Les Moonves' wife Julie Chen absent from 'The Talk'

    Monday, September 10 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-09-10 22:13:59 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-09-11 05:07:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, left, and his wife Julie Chen arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Chen was absent from her talk CBS show, “The Talk” a day after a new round o...(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, left, and his wife Julie Chen arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Chen was absent from her talk CBS show, “The Talk” a day after a new round o...
    Julie Chen, wife of Les Moonves, is absent from her CBS talk show "The Talk" a day after her husband's departure from the network.More >>
    Julie Chen, wife of Les Moonves, is absent from her CBS talk show "The Talk" a day after her husband's departure from the network.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly