Poll: Teens say social media makes better feel better - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Poll: Teens say social media makes better feel better

NEW YORK (AP) - Today's teens are constantly on their smartphones, many check social media "constantly" and prefer texting over face-to-face communication.

But a new poll finds that these same teens also say that social media has a positive effect on their lives, helping them feel more confident, less lonely and less depressed.

The poll, released Monday by Common Sense Media, found that 89 percent of teenagers have their own smartphone. That's up from 41 percent in 2012, the last time the survey was conducted.

But while 2012's teens were all over Facebook, the social network's use has plummeted in the past six years. Only 15 percent of teens say Facebook is their main social network. In 2012, 68 percent did.

The survey was conducted in March and April among 1,141 13- to 17-year-olds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • CBS' Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct charges

    CBS' Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct charges

    Sunday, September 9 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-09-09 20:15:46 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-09-10 20:55:05 GMT
    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)
    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)

    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves.

    More >>

    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves.

    More >>

  • With the fall of a kingmaker, CBS is punished on Wall Street

    With the fall of a kingmaker, CBS is punished on Wall Street

    Monday, September 10 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-09-10 04:42:27 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-09-10 20:49:46 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves...

     Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey are among other figures that lost jobs after men and women came forward with their own stories about sexually inappropriate behavior by powerful men.

    More >>

     Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey are among other figures that lost jobs after men and women came forward with their own stories about sexually inappropriate behavior by powerful men.

    More >>

  • Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for 3rd time

    Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for 3rd time

    Monday, September 10 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-09-10 15:13:32 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-09-10 20:39:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile. Newton-John said she has been diagnosed with cancer ...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile. Newton-John said she has been diagnosed with cancer ...
    Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.More >>
    Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly