Spain holds talks with Saudi Arabia over weapons deals

MADRID (AP) - Spain says it is holding talks with Saudi Arabia to resolve differences over a shipment of bombs that, according to Spanish defense authorities, could end up targeting civilians in Yemen.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles told senators at a hearing on Monday that the decision wasn't final and that she expected that talks between the two trade partners would settle the dispute.

Her department had announced last week that it was halting the delivery of 400 laser-guided precision bombs ordered by Riyadh in 2015 and paid for.

Shipbuilders in southern Spain have protested in recent days over fears that Saudi Arabia could scrap a separate $2.1 billion purchase of warships in retaliation.

Robles has ruled out such a scenario.

The Saudi Embassy in Madrid has declined to comment.

