Man dies after suffering medical emergency; strikes pole with vehicle

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash where they believe the driver experienced a medical emergency. 

Police were called to the intersection of West Huguenot Road, Cranbeck Road and Big Oak Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

William J. Perko, 72, was stopped on Big Oak Lane at a traffic light at West Huguenot Road.

Perko's vehicle slowly rolled across the intersection and hit a light pole at the corner of West Huguenot and Cranbeck roads.

He was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police believe Perko suffered a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues. 

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. 

