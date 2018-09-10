Man dies after suffering medical emergency; strikes pole with vehicle

Police believe the man suffered a medical emergency at the time of the crash. (Source: RNN) CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash where they believe the driver experienced a medical emergency.
Police were called to the intersection of West Huguenot Road, Cranbeck Road and Big Oak Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
William J. Perko, 72, was stopped on Big Oak Lane at a traffic light at West Huguenot Road.
Perko's vehicle slowly rolled across the intersection and hit a light pole at the corner of West Huguenot and Cranbeck roads.
He was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe Perko suffered a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
The investigation into the crash continues.
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
