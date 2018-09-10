Trial opens in investor lawsuits against VW over scandal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trial opens in investor lawsuits against VW over scandal

(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Andreas W. Tilp, lawyer of the plaintiff, waits for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher regional court in Braunschweig, north... (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Andreas W. Tilp, lawyer of the plaintiff, waits for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher regional court in Braunschweig, north...
(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Judges Nicolai Stephan, Christian Jaede and Friedrich Hoffmann, from left, arrive for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher re... (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Judges Nicolai Stephan, Christian Jaede and Friedrich Hoffmann, from left, arrive for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher re...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Trial proceedings have begun against Volkswagen on behalf of investors alleging the company did not give them timely notice of its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.

Investors are seeking almost 9 billion euros ($10.4 billion), saying Volkswagen didn't give them the information they needed to decide what to do with their shares before the scandal became public. The U.S. Environmental Protection agency accused Volkswagen in September 2015 of manipulating diesel emissions, sending the shares sharply lower.

The case opening Monday in front of the higher regional court in Braunschweig involves claims from investors that will serve as a model for further cases, the dpa news agency reported.

The company says it met its duty to inform investors in time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: CBS shares move higher after Moonves ouster

    The Latest: CBS shares move higher after Moonves ouster

    Monday, September 10 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-09-10 12:13:21 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-09-10 12:14:58 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves...
    Shares of CBS move higher ahead of first day of trading after the ouster of Chairman Les Moonves.More >>
    Shares of CBS move higher ahead of first day of trading after the ouster of Chairman Les Moonves.More >>

  • Iran detains artists over Shakespeare performance

    Iran detains artists over Shakespeare performance

    Monday, September 10 2018 4:53 AM EDT2018-09-10 08:53:09 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-09-10 12:14:56 GMT
    Report: Iran detains artists over Shakespeare's summer midnight's dream.More >>
    Report: Iran detains artists over Shakespeare's summer midnight's dream.More >>

  • With 'The Nun,' Warner Bros.' box office streak continues

    With 'The Nun,' Warner Bros.' box office streak continues

    Sunday, September 9 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-09-09 15:30:05 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-09-10 12:14:55 GMT
    (Martin Maguire/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Sandra Teles in a scene from "The Nun."(Martin Maguire/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Sandra Teles in a scene from "The Nun."

    The horror movie "The Nun" has topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.

    More >>

    The horror movie "The Nun" has topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly