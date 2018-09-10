Trial begins in $10B investor lawsuit against Volkswagen - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trial begins in $10B investor lawsuit against Volkswagen

(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Andreas W. Tilp, lawyer of the plaintiff, waits for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher regional court in Braunschweig, north... (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Andreas W. Tilp, lawyer of the plaintiff, waits for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher regional court in Braunschweig, north...
(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Judges Nicolai Stephan, Christian Jaede and Friedrich Hoffmann, from left, arrive for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher re... (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP). Judges Nicolai Stephan, Christian Jaede and Friedrich Hoffmann, from left, arrive for the opening of a lawsuit against Volkswagen on compensation for the losses of shareholders caused by the Diesel scandal at the higher re...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Trial proceedings have begun in the lawsuit brought against Volkswagen by investors alleging the company did not give them timely notice of its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.

Investors are seeking almost 9 billion euros ($10.4 billion), saying Volkswagen didn't give them the information they needed to decide what to do with their shares before the scandal became public. The U.S. Environmental Protection agency accused Volkswagen in September 2015 of manipulating diesel emissions, sending the shares sharply lower.

The case opening Monday in front of the higher regional court in Braunschweig involves claims from investors that will serve as a model for further cases, the dpa news agency reported. The model case involves claims of 4 billion euros from Deka Investments and other shareholders. Proceedings are being held in a convention hall due to the number of participants and high public interest.

The company says it met its duty to inform investors in time.

In a setback for investors, Presiding Judge Christian Jaede indicated that claims involving company actions before the middle of 2012 could be excluded. Attorneys for the investors had argued that company's behavior as far back as June 2008 should be considered, arguing Volkswagen knew then that its diesel technology was flawed.

The company has argued that previous industry cases of emissions violations had been settled with more modest penalties and that top management did not know it would face a sweeping violation notice that cost it billions and severely damaged the companies' reputation.

Volkswagen has admitted rigging engine control software in the U.S. to turn down emissions controls when vehicles were not being tested. That way they passed certification tests but spewed up to 40 times the U.S. limit of harmful nitrous oxides during every day driving.

The company pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fines and penalties. Two executives were jailed in the U.S. and the company's former CEO, Martin Winterkorn, was charged with wire fraud and conspiring to violate the Clean Air Act but cannot be extradited from Germany. A criminal investigation is still ongoing in Germany.

In all, the company has set aside 27.4 billion euros ($31.7 billion) for fines, settlements, recalls and buybacks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • CBS' Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct charges

    CBS' Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct charges

    Sunday, September 9 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-09-09 20:15:46 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-09-10 15:55:36 GMT
    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)
    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves. (Source: CNN)

    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves.

    More >>

    Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves.

    More >>

  • For black women at church, it's more than the Aretha eulogy

    For black women at church, it's more than the Aretha eulogy

    Sunday, September 9 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-09-09 15:14:59 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-09-10 15:55:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, the Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., delivers the eulogy during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit. The controversial eulogy laid bare before the...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, the Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., delivers the eulogy during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit. The controversial eulogy laid bare before the...
    A black pastor's eulogy at Aretha Franklin's funeral laid bare before the world what black women say they have experienced for generations: sexism and inequality in their houses of worship every Sunday.More >>
    A black pastor's eulogy at Aretha Franklin's funeral laid bare before the world what black women say they have experienced for generations: sexism and inequality in their houses of worship every Sunday.More >>

  • Miss America organization report: No evidence of bullying

    Miss America organization report: No evidence of bullying

    Monday, September 10 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-09-10 15:43:30 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-09-10 15:55:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray). Miss New York Nia Franklin reacts after being named Miss America 2019, as she is crowned by last year's winner Cara Mund, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray). Miss New York Nia Franklin reacts after being named Miss America 2019, as she is crowned by last year's winner Cara Mund, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J.
    A new report commissioned by the Miss America Organization has found no evidence to support bullying allegations made by former Miss America Cara Mund.More >>
    A new report commissioned by the Miss America Organization has found no evidence to support bullying allegations made by former Miss America Cara Mund.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly