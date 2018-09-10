NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 10

(WWBT) - Did you know NBC12 News is streaming 24/7? Click here to check it out, and to watch all of our newscasts live every day.
Here's a look at the top headlines as you head out the door this morning:
- Officials say a Jeep ran a red light, striking the truck as it made a right turn
- Police say skid mark measurements indicate the Jeep was going well over the speed limit
- One tractor-trailer rear-ended the other
- Charges are pending and police are still investigating
- Hurricane Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane
- Officials are getting ready for the impact from the storm and are asking residents to make sure they are prepared as well
Tracking Florence:
- Hurricane Florence is expected to quickly strengthen as it moves closer to the east coast, and impacts are expected as early as Thursday.
- With Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean, officials are making preparations here on land.
- This could be a fun one - it's National Boss/Employee Exchange Day! Which means you and your boss trade places to really see how the other spends their day. Think you've got what it takes to do the job?
Say What?
- The same hands that once swung bats and balls are now signing them.
What's Happening in Sports?
- Alex Smith carved up the Arizona defense for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
Adoptable Animal(s)
Meet Obie! This cute boy would be the perfect cuddle buddy while watching movies and even sharing some of your snacks with!
"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." -Aristotle
