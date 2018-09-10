NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 10

Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 10
By Hannah Smith | September 10, 2018 at 9:39 AM EST - Updated September 12 at 11:24 AM

Here's a look at the top headlines as you head out the door this morning:

Police seek driver in 3 vehicle hit-and-run crash

  • Officials say a Jeep ran a red light, striking the truck as it made a right turn
  • Police say skid mark measurements indicate the Jeep was going well over the speed limit

Drivers injured after 2 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 in Henrico

  • One tractor-trailer rear-ended the other
  • Charges are pending and police are still investigating

Officials prepping for Florence; what should you do?

  • Hurricane Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane
  • Officials are getting ready for the impact from the storm and are asking residents to make sure they are prepared as well

Tracking Florence:

  • Hurricane Florence is expected to quickly strengthen as it moves closer to the east coast, and impacts are expected as early as Thursday.

Thing to Know: 

  • With Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean, officials are making preparations here on land.

What Day is It? 

  • This could be a fun one - it's National Boss/Employee Exchange Day! Which means you and your boss trade places to really see how the other spends their day. Think you've got what it takes to do the job?

Say What?

  • The same hands that once swung bats and balls are now signing them.

What's Happening in Sports?

  • Alex Smith carved up the Arizona defense for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Meet Obie! This cute boy would be the perfect cuddle buddy while watching movies and even sharing some of your snacks with!

Final Thought: 

"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." -Aristotle

