Bailout inspectors return to Greece with new mission

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - European monitors have returned to Greece to inspect the country's economic reforms, three weeks after its third international rescue program ended.

The five-day inspection, which started Monday, is expected to focus on government promises over the weekend to offer tax relief measures as well as plans to scrap pension cuts promised and due to take effect in 2019.

Greece has committed to delivering high primary surpluses - the budget balance before calculating debt servicing costs - for years to come, along with a series of reforms in exchange for better debt repayment terms.

The end of the bailout means Greece will have to return to international capital markets. However, the country faces a troubled return after the financial turmoil in Turkey and Italy halted a decline in Greek borrowing rates.

