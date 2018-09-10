Drivers injured after 2 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 in Henrico

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Two tractor-trailer drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash along I-95 in Henrico.

Virginia State Police were called to Parham Road exit 83 around 3:34 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Freightliner tractor with a car hauler was heading southbound in the right lane and having a hard time maintaining speed. A tractor hauling a Perdue trailer struck the hauler in the back.

The driver of the car hauler was taken to the hospital for minor to serious injuries. The Perdue truck driver had to be extracted from the car and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Clean-up is expected to last a while. There are lane closures. Traffic was being rerouted at exit 84.

Charges are pending and police are still investigating.