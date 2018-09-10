Police seek driver in 3 vehicle hit-and-run crash

Henrico police are searching for a driver who they say hit two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, then left the scene.

Officials say a Jeep ran a red light, striking the truck as it made a right turn off of Impala Drive onto Hilliard Road around midnight.

The Jeep hit the diesel tank, causing it to rupture and spill fuel all over the road. The intersection was not completely shut down, but cars were unable to turn right onto Hilliard Road from Impala Drive. Crews were working to clean it up for hours.

The other vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old left the scene "terrified" because her car was smoking. Her mother brought her back to the scene to confront the police, but no charges were placed and she was able to give a witness statement.

Police measured the skid marks on the road left by the Jeep driver, which they say indicates the driver was going well over the speed limit.

The Jeep was in "more than one piece” but the driver was nowhere to be found when police arrived.