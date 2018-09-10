Turkey's economy slowed in second quarter as currency slid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Official data show that Turkey's economy slowed in the second quarter of 2018 as its currency was sliding.
The figures released Monday by the Turkish Statistics Institute indicated that the economy grew by 5.2 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier. That is down from 7.4 percent in the first quarter.
The slowdown comes amid a Turkish currency crisis that saw the lira lose around 40 percent of its value since the start of the year over concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and an ongoing diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.
The lira traded at 6.44 lira against the dollar on Monday, some 0.5 percent weaker from Friday's close.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.More >>
The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.More >>
The horror movie "The Nun" has topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.More >>
The horror movie "The Nun" has topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.More >>
Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" and an active off-screen life that included relationships with Loni Anderson and Sally Field, has died at age 82More >>
Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" and an active off-screen life that included relationships with Loni Anderson and Sally Field, has died at age 82More >>
Officials say California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire seasonMore >>
Officials say California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire seasonMore >>
Marriott, Hilton, other major hotels will give panic buttons to US staff by 2020More >>
Marriott, Hilton, other major hotels will give panic buttons to US staff by 2020More >>
New York Times' decision to publish anonymous Trump-bashing column carries risksMore >>
New York Times' decision to publish anonymous Trump-bashing column carries risksMore >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out against the anonymous senior official who wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times claiming to be part of a "resistance" working to thwart his most dangerous impulsesMore >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out against the anonymous senior official who wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times claiming to be part of a "resistance" working to thwart his most dangerous impulsesMore >>
Democrats try to hit Kavanaugh on 15-year-old abortion email, but he's sailing through confirmation hearing basically unscathedMore >>
Democrats try to hit Kavanaugh on 15-year-old abortion email, but he's sailing through confirmation hearing basically unscathedMore >>
Dara Khosrowshahi took the reins at Uber a year ago and inherited a ride-sharing company plagued with scandalsMore >>
Dara Khosrowshahi took the reins at Uber a year ago and inherited a ride-sharing company plagued with scandalsMore >>
Tom Ford looks back on his career in sensuous skirts and dresses with hard leather edgesMore >>
Tom Ford looks back on his career in sensuous skirts and dresses with hard leather edgesMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>