Turkey's economy slowed in second quarter as currency slid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Turkey's economy slowed in second quarter as currency slid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Official data show that Turkey's economy slowed in the second quarter of 2018 as its currency was sliding.

The figures released Monday by the Turkish Statistics Institute indicated that the economy grew by 5.2 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier. That is down from 7.4 percent in the first quarter.

The slowdown comes amid a Turkish currency crisis that saw the lira lose around 40 percent of its value since the start of the year over concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and an ongoing diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.

The lira traded at 6.44 lira against the dollar on Monday, some 0.5 percent weaker from Friday's close.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • New Miss America glad she didn't have to don swimsuit to win

    New Miss America glad she didn't have to don swimsuit to win

    Sunday, September 9 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-09-09 04:09:31 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 5:03 AM EDT2018-09-10 09:03:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Contestants wave to the audience during introductions at the second night of preliminary competition at the Miss America competition in Atlantic City N.J on Thursday Sept. 6, 2018.(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Contestants wave to the audience during introductions at the second night of preliminary competition at the Miss America competition in Atlantic City N.J on Thursday Sept. 6, 2018.

    The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.

    More >>

    The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.

    More >>

  • Iran detains artists over Shakespeare performance

    Iran detains artists over Shakespeare performance

    Monday, September 10 2018 4:53 AM EDT2018-09-10 08:53:09 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-09-10 08:59:50 GMT
    Report: Iran detains artists over Shakespeare's summer midnight's dream.More >>
    Report: Iran detains artists over Shakespeare's summer midnight's dream.More >>

  • With 'The Nun,' Warner Bros.' box office streak continues

    With 'The Nun,' Warner Bros.' box office streak continues

    Sunday, September 9 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-09-09 15:30:05 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-09-10 08:59:05 GMT
    (Martin Maguire/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Sandra Teles in a scene from "The Nun."(Martin Maguire/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Sandra Teles in a scene from "The Nun."

    The horror movie "The Nun" has topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.

    More >>

    The horror movie "The Nun" has topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly