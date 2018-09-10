Singapore recovers $11.1m linked to 1MDB Malaysia Fund

SINGAPORE (AP) - A Singaporean court has ordered the return of 15.3 million Singapore dollars ($11.1 million) linked to the indebted 1MDB Malaysian state investment fund.
Law firm Tan Rajah & Cheah said Monday that the misappropriated funds were being transferred to a special 1MDB recovery bank account in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
It did not say how many individuals were involved.
"Efforts to recover other unlawfully misappropriated assets are ongoing," the firm said in a statement seen by The Associated Press.
Citing an unnamed source, Malaysia's National News Agency Bernama reported in July that the government had appointed the Singapore firm to act against 53 individuals and companies to recover funds belonging to 1MDB.
The news agency said fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, known just as Jho Low, was among the defendants. The U.S. Justice Department alleges Low was a key figure in the theft and international laundering of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's 1MDB investment fund by associates of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Najib has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering in a case related to the alleged multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB fund that led to his stunning electoral defeat four months ago.
All the charges against him involve the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB fund that international investigators say was looted of billions by Najib's associates.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.More >>
The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.More >>
Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves.More >>
Six women have come forward to the New Yorker magazine with additional sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves.More >>
Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" and an active off-screen life that included relationships with Loni Anderson and Sally Field, has died at age 82More >>
Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed performances in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" and an active off-screen life that included relationships with Loni Anderson and Sally Field, has died at age 82More >>
Officials say California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire seasonMore >>
Officials say California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire seasonMore >>
Marriott, Hilton, other major hotels will give panic buttons to US staff by 2020More >>
Marriott, Hilton, other major hotels will give panic buttons to US staff by 2020More >>
New York Times' decision to publish anonymous Trump-bashing column carries risksMore >>
New York Times' decision to publish anonymous Trump-bashing column carries risksMore >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out against the anonymous senior official who wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times claiming to be part of a "resistance" working to thwart his most dangerous impulsesMore >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out against the anonymous senior official who wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times claiming to be part of a "resistance" working to thwart his most dangerous impulsesMore >>
Democrats try to hit Kavanaugh on 15-year-old abortion email, but he's sailing through confirmation hearing basically unscathedMore >>
Democrats try to hit Kavanaugh on 15-year-old abortion email, but he's sailing through confirmation hearing basically unscathedMore >>
Dara Khosrowshahi took the reins at Uber a year ago and inherited a ride-sharing company plagued with scandalsMore >>
Dara Khosrowshahi took the reins at Uber a year ago and inherited a ride-sharing company plagued with scandalsMore >>
Tom Ford looks back on his career in sensuous skirts and dresses with hard leather edgesMore >>
Tom Ford looks back on his career in sensuous skirts and dresses with hard leather edgesMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>
Trump demands newspaper turn over senior administration official who wrote column criticizing himMore >>