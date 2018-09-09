Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Sunday shooting

The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a shooting Sunday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)
By Brian Tynes | September 9, 2018 at 7:57 PM EST - Updated September 15 at 2:48 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Second Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond police responded to the 2600 block of Second Avenue around 3:45 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

