Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Sunday shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Second Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Richmond police responded to the 2600 block of Second Avenue around 3:45 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
