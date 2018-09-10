Officials prepping for Florence; what should you do?

(WWBT) - Hurricane Florence is projected to make landfall in the Carolinas this week, potentially as a Category 4 hurricane, and then take a turn to the north into Virginia.
Officials are getting ready for the impact from the storm and are asking residents to make sure they are prepared as well.
"The time for Virginians to prepare is now." Red Cross spokesman Jonathan McNamara said.
Jeff Caldwell with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management says his crews are working around the clock making sure both personnel and resources are available when Florence blows through the Richmond area.
"We don't know where this storm is going to hit, but we do know there will be significant impacts in the Commonwealth," Caldwell said. "Anywhere in Virginia, there will be heavy rain and flooding."
Caldwell said the number one thing to do is remove loose limbs or dead trees that might fall on your home. Gutters and storm drains should also be cleaned to allow water a place to escape so it doesn't back up into the street or your home.
Red Cross volunteers across the country are waiting for the call to come in and help. McNamara said it's important to get your family ready for whatever happens.
"Where would you go if your family needed to evacuate your home? McNamara said. "What would you need to take with you if you were asked to go to a shelter. Talk to small kids on what that experience could be like."
Your storm preparedness shopping list should include batteries, gloves, trash bags and flashlights.
"Things that can serve as a flashlight as well as a phone charger built into it," McNamara said. "Some of the red cross models will have a weather radio built into it."
Another thing to consider to buying if you don't already have one is a grill. If the power is out, the grill will still work to cook food whereas a stove or microwave will be inoperable.
"This could be a tremendous resource at your house," McNamara said. "If you have a propane grill, get an extra propane tank, fill it up because you can cook some of the food in your refrigerator and freezer."
Generators are always a popular item, but it's important to make sure you get the proper one.
"Each generator is going to have different wattage it can withstand," McNamara said. "Making sure you have the right generator with the right wattage for your family is going to be critical."
Officials say you need to pack a bag before the storm hits and include non-perishable food items, a gallon of water per person for each day, phone chargers, money medication and important documents like Social Security cards, insurance information and passports.
McNamara said the Red Cross' smartphone app will have information on what shelters are along the east coast.
