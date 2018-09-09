Russians rally against raising pension age

(AP Photo). FILE - in this file photo taken on Saturday, July 28, 2018, an elderly woman holds a poster reads "Want to Retire, it's time to change the authority!" during a rally protesting retirement age hikes in Moscow, Russia. Tens of thousands of de...

MOSCOW (AP) - Opponents of a Russian government move to increase the age for collecting state retirement pensions are holding protests throughout the country and scattered arrests have been reported.

The protests on Sunday were called by Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption activist who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe. Navalny is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence connected with an unsanctioned protest in January unrelated to the pension proposal, which was introduced in June.

Opposition to the proposal spans the political spectrum. Protests organized by the Communist Party were held across Russia earlier this month.

The plan calls for the pension age to be raised five years - to 65 for men and 60 for women.

Rallies that appeared to attract hundreds of people were reported in Siberia and the Far East.

