Sheriff’s office: Man sexually assaults woman in home, flees

BRUNSWICK, VA (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office say a woman woke up to a man inside her home early Saturday who then sexually assaulted her.
She called 911 at 4:17 a.m. after the incident.
The sheriff's office says the man left the area of Lake Gaston Drive in Gasburg in an unknown direction. Several tracking dogs could not locate the suspect.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information or anyone with home security video footage that shows the roadway to call 434-848-3133.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.