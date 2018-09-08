Teen who received heart transplant returns to the gridiron

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - A New Kent teen who received a heart transplant in January is back on the football field.
Juan Mikel-Jones told WVEC that he "was scared; I didn't think I was going to make it."
Mikel-Jones received a heart transplant on Jan. 17 at UVA Medical Center.
"I'd just like to say thank you for the prayers and support. It means a lot to me. for all of you who want to know how I'm doing, I'm doing well, getting stronger," he said earlier this year.
The community held several fundraisers for Mikel-Jones, including a GoFundMe page that raised more than $10,000 for him.
Jones' dad, Woodrow Jones, is a single father and says it's their faith that has allowed them to get through challenging situations. Juan's mom died from Lupus several years ago.
"God picks His best warriors to handle tough situations," Woodrow Jones said.
