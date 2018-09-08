5 people treated after vehicle slams into cigarette shop

Officials are now inspecting the building's structural stability. (Source: Hanover County Fire-EMS Department)

Hanover Fire and EMS crews say five people were treated Saturday afternoon after a vehicle slammed into a building.

A photo posted to Facebook shows a vehicle completely inside the Cigarette City on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's and Building Official's offices are assessing the building's structural stability.

