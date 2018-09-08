5 people treated after vehicle slams into cigarette shop - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

5 people treated after vehicle slams into cigarette shop

Officials are now inspecting the building's structural stability. (Source: Hanover County Fire-EMS Department) Officials are now inspecting the building's structural stability. (Source: Hanover County Fire-EMS Department)
MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

Hanover Fire and EMS crews say five people were treated Saturday afternoon after a vehicle slammed into a building. 

A photo posted to Facebook shows a vehicle completely inside the Cigarette City on Mechanicsville Turnpike. 

No life-threatening injuries were reported. 

The Fire Marshal's and Building Official's offices are assessing the building's structural stability. 

