California governor signs bill to block drilling expansion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

California governor signs bill to block drilling expansion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's governor has signed legislation to block new offshore oil drilling in federal waters of the state's coast.

The state Senate last month sent Gov. Jerry Brown the bill that would ban docks, pipelines or other onshore infrastructure needed to support new offshore drilling rigs.

The Democratic governor signed it into law on Saturday.

Democratic state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara introduced the legislation after President Donald Trump's administration announced plans to allow oil and gas drilling off most of the nation's coastline.

California can't directly block drilling in waters controlled by the federal government but hopes to drive up costs so it's unprofitable.

Brown also announced California's opposition to the federal government's plan to expand oil drilling on public lands in the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

