Man dies after shooting outside nightclub

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A man has died after a shooting outside the Cambro's Soul Food & Lounge around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers were called to the scene for a "large disturbance" outside the nightclub in the 200 block of E. Broadway.
"As officers were responding, information was received that multiple shots had been fired," the Hopewell Police Department said in a news release.
Police say Trevon White, 22, of Hopewell, received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he died Monday due to his injuries.
Officials say the shooting happened as a result of a verbal altercation that became physical between multiple people. White's role in the incident is still being investigated.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lead Detective Keith Krueger at 804- 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
