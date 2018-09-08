Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square miles (89 square kil... (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square miles (89 square kil...
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames from a backfire burn around a fire truck battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames from a backfire burn around a fire truck battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames from a backfire burn a hillside as fire fighters battle the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames from a backfire burn a hillside as fire fighters battle the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its fi... (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its fi...
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A scorched VW Beetle rests in a clearing after the Delta Fire burned through the Lamoine community in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger). A scorched VW Beetle rests in a clearing after the Delta Fire burned through the Lamoine community in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) - A roaring wildfire that shut down a stretch of a major interstate near the California-Oregon border exploded in size as crews on Saturday scrambled to prevent flames from reaching rural communities.

The blaze in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest was burning out of control after chewing through 58 square miles (150 square kilometers) of timber and brush since Wednesday.

Aircraft were temporarily prevented from making water and retardant drops because heavy smoke was trapped under cloud cover, making for limited visibility for pilots. Firefighters working in rugged terrain were contending with hot temperatures and gusty winds.

Authorities announced Friday that a 45-mile (72-kilometer) section of Interstate 5 north of Redding would remain closed at least until Sunday.

The fire has destroyed thousands of trees - some 70 feet (20 meters) tall - that could fall onto the highway that traverses the entire West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce.

Truckers and other motorists were forced to take circuitous local routes that added hours to travel times.

Interstate 5 became a ghost road after fire turned hills on either side into walls of flame. Drivers fled in terror and several big-rigs burned.

Nearly 300 homes were considered threatened, but the blaze was not burning near any large towns, fire spokesman Brandon Vacarro said.

Meanwhile crews near California's border with Nevada gained minimal containment of another wildfire that closed highways on the edge of the Sierra Nevada.

A previous fire this year near Redding and another in the Mendocino area - the two largest blazes in the state this year - destroyed or damaged 8,800 homes and 329 businesses.

The Mendocino fire was expected to be fully contained by Sunday, more than six weeks after it started.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Deadly fires in CaliforniaMore>>

  • Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size

    Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size

    Saturday, September 8 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-09-08 16:56:34 GMT
    Saturday, September 8 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-09-08 22:27:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square miles (89 square kil...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square miles (89 square kil...
    A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size overnight.More >>
    A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size overnight.More >>

  • State says seniors were abandoned during California wildfire

    State says seniors were abandoned during California wildfire

    Thursday, September 6 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-09-06 23:54:12 GMT
    Friday, September 7 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-09-07 16:35:05 GMT
    A state investigation has found that staff at two senior care facilities abandoned residents during an evacuation as wildfires swept through Northern California last October.More >>
    A state investigation has found that staff at two senior care facilities abandoned residents during an evacuation as wildfires swept through Northern California last October.More >>

  • California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires

    California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires

    Thursday, September 6 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-09-06 06:43:51 GMT
    Friday, September 7 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-09-07 04:43:41 GMT
    (Jerri Tubbs via AP). A fire rages as motorists travel on Interstate 5 near Lake Shasta, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.(Jerri Tubbs via AP). A fire rages as motorists travel on Interstate 5 near Lake Shasta, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
    A Northern California wildfire that closed down dozens of miles of a main freeway between California and Oregon and left the road littered with abandoned trucks.More >>
    A Northern California wildfire that closed down dozens of miles of a main freeway between California and Oregon and left the road littered with abandoned trucks.More >>
    •   

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Powerful hurricane could be headed to US

    Powerful hurricane could be headed to US

    Saturday, September 8 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-09-08 12:21:11 GMT
    Saturday, September 8 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-09-08 22:27:35 GMT
    Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic. (Source: National Hurricane Center)Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic. (Source: National Hurricane Center)
    Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic. (Source: National Hurricane Center)Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

    Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic.

    More >>

    Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic.

    More >>

  • Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size

    Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size

    Saturday, September 8 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-09-08 16:56:34 GMT
    Saturday, September 8 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-09-08 22:27:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square miles (89 square kil...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square miles (89 square kil...
    A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size overnight.More >>
    A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size overnight.More >>

  • Tropical Storm Isaac, 9th named storm of season, forms in Atlantic

    Tropical Storm Isaac, 9th named storm of season, forms in Atlantic

    Saturday, September 8 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-09-08 22:00:01 GMT
    Tropical Storm Isaac became the ninth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season Saturday. (Source: NHC)Tropical Storm Isaac became the ninth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season Saturday. (Source: NHC)

    Tropical Storm Isaac formed late Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic, between Tropical Storm Florence and Tropical Storm Helene.

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Isaac formed late Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic, between Tropical Storm Florence and Tropical Storm Helene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly