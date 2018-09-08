US commerce secretary welcomed in recession-weary Greece - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US commerce secretary welcomed in recession-weary Greece

(AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos). Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, and Simos Anastasopoulos, President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, center, listen to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, during a visit at Thessaloniki Interna... (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos). Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, and Simos Anastasopoulos, President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, center, listen to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, during a visit at Thessaloniki Interna...
(AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos). Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, second left, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center, cut the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony at the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city... (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos). Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, second left, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center, cut the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony at the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city...
(AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos). Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, center, walks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, as they visit the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, ... (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos). Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, center, walks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, as they visit the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, ...

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has inaugurated a trade fair in recession-weary Greece, where the government is pushing for overseas investment but faces mass protests after years of plummeting living standards.

Ross joined Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Saturday at the opening of the annual trade fair. The United States is the featured country at this year's event, and Ross traveled with a delegation of executives from dozens of major U.S. companies.

Greece last month ended its third consecutive international bailout and now must return to markets that have been rattled by financial concerns in nearby Italy.

Some 4,000 police officers are on duty in the northern Greek city as several major protest rallies are planned later Saturday, led by labor unions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj

    Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj

    Saturday, September 8 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-09-08 04:45:49 GMT
    Saturday, September 8 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-09-08 10:31:11 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP). Nicki Minaj attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Kick-Off Party at The Pool on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP). Nicki Minaj attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Kick-Off Party at The Pool on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New York.

    Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at a party Friday night. Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

    More >>

    Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at a party Friday night. Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

    More >>

  • Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26

    Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26

    Friday, September 7 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-09-07 23:13:06 GMT
    Saturday, September 8 2018 6:17 AM EDT2018-09-08 10:17:09 GMT
    (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party r...(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party r...
    Rapper Mac Miller, whose lyrics ranged from party raps to songs about depression and drug use, has died at age 26.More >>
    Rapper Mac Miller, whose lyrics ranged from party raps to songs about depression and drug use, has died at age 26.More >>

  • French actor Depardieu in Pyongyang ahead of anniversary

    French actor Depardieu in Pyongyang ahead of anniversary

    Friday, September 7 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-09-08 01:15:33 GMT
    Saturday, September 8 2018 6:17 AM EDT2018-09-08 10:17:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, actor Gerard Depardieu attends the premiere of the movie "Tour de France", in Paris. A French judicial official says rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Ger...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, actor Gerard Depardieu attends the premiere of the movie "Tour de France", in Paris. A French judicial official says rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Ger...
    French actor Gerard Depardieu has arrived in the North Korean capital ahead of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the socialist state.More >>
    French actor Gerard Depardieu has arrived in the North Korean capital ahead of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the socialist state.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly